Genie Bouchard Pays Off Super Bowl Twitter Bet With Date For Fan

BROOKLYN (CBSMiami/AP) — Tweeting at a beautiful star athlete never worked out better. For anyone.

Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John Goehrke responded to her by writing “if patriots win we go on a date?” and she responded “Sure.”

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the Patriots rallied to win in overtime and Bouchard agreed to keep her word.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

In New York for ceremonies tied to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears, she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday.

They sat together for the game against the Bucks and came on the court and threw some souvenir balls into the stands.

Tennis star @geniebouchard makes good on Super Bowl bet by flying a lucky fan to NYC for a date at @barclayscenter! https://t.co/EAMQx9orw0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 16, 2017

The pair appeared to have a good time, and Bouchard was still thinking about the date on Thursday morning as evidenced by another tweet.

