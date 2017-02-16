NFL Players Learn To Tackle Crime With Broward Sheriff’s Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Cole Manhart is one of several NFL players who have joined the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in a program designed to teach them about careers in law enforcement and public safety when their football playing days are over.
“There are a lot of traits that transfer from the football field to working with police officers,” said Manhart. “That’s why I think it works well for all of us. We have to be disciplined, focused and we have a lot of the same abilities that police officers have.”
According to the NFL Players Association, the average length of an NFL career is approximately 3.3 years.
That means for a player who enters as a rookie and lasts the average amount of time in the league, he’ll be out of work by the time he’s 26.
With that thought in mind, the NFLPA is doing what it can to better prepare players for life after football.
It has partnered with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to offer a comprehensive two-week internship program for current and former players.
During the program, participants receive classroom instruction as well as hands-on skills training in law enforcement, corrections and fire rescue.
According to Manhart, similar traits include “attention to detail. That’s a big one. On the football field you have to be focused on every detail of every play and know what your job is and it’s the same work for the Sheriff’s Office.”
The course runs until February 24th and there are currently seven participants.