WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Couple Scams Parkland Pet Store With Phony Credit Card

February 16, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Credit Card Fraud, Fraud, Parkland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A young couple put on a real ‘dog and pony show’ at a boutique pet shop in Parkland before taking the store for more than a thousand dollars.

Security cameras at Puppy Plus, at 7071 N State Road 7, recorded the couple as they pretended to pick out just the right pup for their infant child. The woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, carried the baby around on her hip. Once in a while, she would hand the child over to her companion who had dark curly hair and a beard.

After walking around the store for half an hour, picking out a beagle puppy and various supplies, the couple checked out. They racked up a bill of $1,500, which the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they paid for with a fraudulent credit card.

Investigators believe the couple ended up selling the dog to a third party for cash.

Anyone with any information about the man or woman is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia