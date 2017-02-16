Couple Scams Parkland Pet Store With Phony Credit Card

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A young couple put on a real ‘dog and pony show’ at a boutique pet shop in Parkland before taking the store for more than a thousand dollars.
Security cameras at Puppy Plus, at 7071 N State Road 7, recorded the couple as they pretended to pick out just the right pup for their infant child. The woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, carried the baby around on her hip. Once in a while, she would hand the child over to her companion who had dark curly hair and a beard.
After walking around the store for half an hour, picking out a beagle puppy and various supplies, the couple checked out. They racked up a bill of $1,500, which the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they paid for with a fraudulent credit card.
Investigators believe the couple ended up selling the dog to a third party for cash.
Anyone with any information about the man or woman is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).