App Helps Turn Closet Items Into Income

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of users are turning their closet items into another form of income using an app.

“So, pretty much you’re running a business from the palm of your hand. It’s a simple business model with a lot of return on your investment,” said Joanne Echevers. “Items that I didn’t want or no longer use I would take pictures of them, upload them to the app and within days they were sold and off to the post office.”

Joanne Echevers is just one of the millions of people turning to Poshmark.

“In my time on Poshmark I’ve been able to make almost $10,000 and I’ve been able to reinvest that back into my closet and back into my business,” said Echevers.

It’s a the modern day yard sale in the Poshmark app, but you have the ability to reach millions of customers at the push of a button.

“Whenever I need to take a picture, I quickly hang my item here and with my iPhone I’m just going to take a quick snap,” said Echevers.

Poshmark has a thing with closets, after all that’s where it was born.

“We spend about 4/5 billion dollars in fashion in America every year 1/3 items that are bought are never worn so we wanted to provide a simple way for people to sell fashion,” said CEO & Founder of Poshmark Manish Chamdra.

Poshmark is now one of the largest social marketplaces for fashion.

“We take care of everything so everything that you worry about you know returns shipping payments everything is there,” said Chamdra.

The buying and selling is simple but it’s the community that people like Echevers consider their best purchase.

“I’ve made a couple of friends from Poshmark and as well as my pff,” said Echevers referring to her Poshmark friends.