560 WQAM & Miami Hurricanes Extend Flagship Relationship

CORAL GABLES, FL – South Florida Hurricanes’ fans can continue to find their favorite team on Miami’s Sports Radio 560 WQAM as the University of Miami Athletics and Miami’s Sports Radio 560 today announced a multi-year extension for the station to remain the flagship radio home of Miami Hurricanes games. The station has been a broadcast partner since the 1999 NCAA football season.
WQAM will carry all regular-season and post-season football games, all men’s basketball games and weekly coaches’ shows for the two sports during their respective seasons. The station will produce and air live all broadcasts from WQAM studios and has non-exclusive streaming rights on the station’s website. Beginning with the 2017-18 athletic season, in the event a Miami Hurricanes’ men’s basketball game conflicts with a professional sports team game, the basketball game will air on an alternate station in the Miami market. “The Voice of the Hurricanes”, Joe Zagacki, will return for his 29th season on football and Men’s basketball broadcasts.
All aspects of the renewal and relationship between WQAM and Miami Athletics is overseen by the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s Hurricane Sports Properties.
“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with Miami Athletics and want to continue delivering excellent game broadcasts and coaches’ shows for Canes’ fans,” said WQAM Program Director Ryan Maguire. “We take great pride in covering the Hurricanes throughout the year and serving as the program’s flagship station. We are pleased to have renewed our partnership and have the privilege of broadcasting the games for many more years to come.”
“We’re excited to extend our long-standing partnership with WQAM and CBS Radio to continue as the Official Radio Home of the Hurricanes,” University of Miami’s Director of Athletics Blake James said. “The tremendous reach of WQAM allows us to connect with Hurricane fans all around South Florida and we look forward to our continued partnership.”