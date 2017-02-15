Video: Armed Crooks Ambush Wilton Manors Man Out For Walk

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to track down two young men involved in a violent armed robbery in Wilton Manors.
It happened Sunday, February 12th, around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of N.E. 21st Court.
Surveillance video captured the two criminals, crouching behind some bushes as they wait to ambush their victim, who was walking westbound along the street.
As they make their move and rush at him with a gun drawn, the victim runs off.
The suspects then jumped into their car, a dark-colored 2012 or newer Honda CRV, and chased after the man.
“The suspects caught up to the victim down the street where they pistol whipped him and stole his personal belongings,” said Wilton Manors Police. “The suspects were last seen fleeing the area eastbound on NE 21st court in the above described vehicle.”
If you have any information that can help police track these two guys down, contact Broward Crime-Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.