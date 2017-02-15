WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Trump Hosts Israel’s Netanyahu At White House

February 15, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Trump has his first White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

A picture taken on January 26, 2017 shows new apartments under construction in the Israeli settlement of Har Homa (foreground-L) situated in East Jerusalem, in front of the West Bank city of Bethlehem (background-R). (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran and the nuclear deal, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the conflict in Syria are issues the discussions are expect to be centered around.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior White House official told reporters Tuesday that Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and is hoping to bring them together soon.

But the official also said that peace, not a two-state solution, is the goal.

