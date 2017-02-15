Trump Hosts Israel’s Netanyahu At White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Trump has his first White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.
Iran and the nuclear deal, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the conflict in Syria are issues the discussions are expect to be centered around.
Ahead of the meeting, a senior White House official told reporters Tuesday that Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and is hoping to bring them together soon.
But the official also said that peace, not a two-state solution, is the goal.
