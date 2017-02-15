Teacher Resigns After Duct-Taping Student To Desk

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high school teacher resigned after she admitted to duct-taping a student to a desk.
A cellphone video taken by a fellow student in a chemistry class at Bangor High in Michigan shows the teacher wrapping the tape around the student on Monday.
“He uses his hands a lot to gesture when’s he talking, during the time he described what he did this weekend, the teacher grabbed duct tape and began to put it around the upper part of his arms and his body,” police Chief Tommy Simpson describing what he saw on the video.
The teen who took the video said another student helped the teacher apply the tape.
The following day, a picture of what happened surfaced at a School Board meeting. The school asked the police to investigate and Simpson said he had a talk with the teacher.
“She did admit to putting duct tape around the student, she said something about his arm movements being a distraction and resulting in time loss,” said Simpson.
The chief said the teacher claimed it was a joke, all in good fun. But apparently, it was no laughing matter for the student who felt embarrassed.
“He said he was upset over it, says he started poking holes in it, then the teacher eventually helped him get it off,” said Simpson.
The student’s family has asked the chief to forward the case to the prosecutor’s office.