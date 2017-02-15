Shooting At Front Gate Startles Upscale Hollywood Neighborhood

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — It’s a rare sight in front of Hollywood Oaks as a dozen evidence markers rest outside the front gate leading to multi-million dollar homes.

It was around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday when residents were awakened by the sounds of gunfire.

“We woke up at 6:00 this morning to, I didn’t know what it was, it was a noise,” said Karen Estrin. “I thought it was on the roof. My husband’s a Vietnam vet, he said to me, that’s gunfire. It was 5 shots.”

She said they were pretty loud.

“Just five rapid shots,” she said. “Wasn’t like it was coming from each other, it was just bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, nothing. Quiet.”

Police are saying very little about what happened other than a confirmation that someone was shot.

Detectives searched through a pickup truck parked at the community’s front guard gate. They later towed it away.

One woman, visibly upset, was seen talking to officers.

A Hollywood Oaks resident tells us she believes the truck is owned by someone who lives in the neighborhood.

Police assured the community that everything was under control.

“At this point, residents should not be concerned,” said Hollywood Police’s Miranda Grossman. “The investigation is early and ongoing and I can’t really say much, but there’s no need for residents to be concerned.”