Rowe On Panthers: “The Way The Team Looks Now Is What Our Plan Was”

Florida Panthers interim head coach and general manager, Tome Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview tonight’s matchup against the San Jose Sharks. They also discuss the Panthers’ improvement areas on offense and recent struggles on defense.
On game vs. San Jose- “The guys had the day off yesterday and we have had some time to do some film and the time off was great. Tonight we have San Jose and they are probably one of the hardest working teams in the league.”
On what the Panthers have worked on in practice- “We worked an awful lot on our defensive game and we have an awful lot of skill and it’s starting to come together and guys are more comfortable with what we want to do and how to do it.”
On the important of playing solid defense- “I don’t care what sport you are playing you need a good defensive structure in place. The offense will come and go. As a coaching staff we believe the defense needs to be there every night. That’s going to get you through the tough times.”
On the Panthers recent outburst in goals- “Getting Barkov and Huberdeau back is a big part. The way the team looks now is what our plan was, the three lines we have that can score have been a big part of it.”
