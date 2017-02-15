Record Number Apply To Join “Gator Nation”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – A lot of soon to be high school grads want to be part of the “Gator Nation.”
The University of Florida says it got a record number of applications in the last few months.
University officials say nearly 35,000 prospective students asked to be admitted to the school in the summer or fall of 2017. That’s a nearly 8 percent increase over last year.
The university said it had accepted more than 13,000 students – or about 38 percent of those who applied. Last year UF admitted 42.5 percent of those who applied.
Those accepted have until May 1st to tell the university whether they plan to attend.
UF President Kent Fuchs called this year’s incoming class “among the most competitive ever.” The average grade point average of those admitted is 4.4 and the average score on the SAT exam was 1349.
