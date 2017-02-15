Holmes On Wade: “How Did He Not Know How Bad The Problems Were” In Chicago

670 The Score in Chicago radio host, Laurence Holmes joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about Chicago food, Dwyane Wade and whether Chicago fans will mind seeing Dwyane Wade leave.
On Dwyane Wade going to Chicago- “Dwyane Wade’s impact on the organization was to give them credibility around the league. Problem is; how did he not know how bad the problems were here?”
On Wade and Pat Riley- “Maybe there is some regret from both sides. I can’t believe that he came here, there is nothing here for him. He’s not going to find a championship pedigree; it has been wiped away over the last 15 years.”
