Charlotte McKinney’s Modeling Career Comes Full Circle With Ocean Drive Magazine Cover

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charlotte McKinney is living the dream right now.

Not only is she starring in the new “Baywatch” movie alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she’s also gracing the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine’s February issue.

CBS4’S Vanessa Borge caught up with the supermodel at the VIP cover party held at the Byblos Miami.

“I’ve grown up in Florida and this has always been an iconic magazine for me,” McKinney said.

The 23-year-old may be big in Hollywood now but she’s just a Florida girl at heart.

She grew up in Orlando, dropped out of high school at 17 and moved to Miami to become a model.

“I came out here and started modeling, but it wasn’t an easy road for a long time and that’s what made me move from Miami to L.A.,” she said.

It was tough to break in to the industry because of the way McKinney looks… believe it or not!

“I was 5’6” and I was curvier than a lot of girls, so I got a lot of turn downs, so for me this is cool to see,” she explained.

McKinney is making waves in the industry and she’s proud she got her start not far from our waves on Miami Beach where she has good memories.

“Living in Miami was crazy, nearly as much as a teenager living here,” she said.