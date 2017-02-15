Celebrating Jaromir Jagr’s Birthday With A Mullet And Some Highlights

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy birthday Jaromir Jagr!

The Florida Panthers’ ageless wonder turns 45 years old on Wednesday, while in the midst of his 23rd season in the NHL.

Jagr is one of the best hockey players to every lace up his skates and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Since arriving in Florida at the 2015 trade deadline, Jagr has been a dominant force and catalyst for the Panthers top line which includes Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.

(If you combine Barkov and Huberdeau’s ages, they still wouldn’t be as old as Jagr.)

He also has decided to re-grow his trademark mullet thanks to some prodding from Florida goalie Roberto Luongo. It’s taken a little while but the flowing locks have grown back in nicely.

In 153 games with the Panthers, Jagr has 115 points (43 goals, 72 assists) with a plus-34 plus/minus rating.

Of course, those number pale in comparison to his career totals of 759 goals and 1140 assists.

Jagr is second all-time in NHL scoring with his 1899 points, third all-time in goals (42 behind second place Gordie Howe’s 801 career goals) and fifth all-time in assists (29 behind fourth place Ray Bourque’s 1169 and 53 behind third place Mark Messier’s 1193).

Being that it’s Jaromir’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the top highlights from his time with the Panthers as well as some from throughout his career.

Jagr’s First Goal With The Panthers Is A Rather Big One

Biggest Point Yet: Jagr Passes Mark Messier For 2nd All-Time In Points With His 1888th

BobbleJags: The Panthers Give Jaromir A Very Accurate Bobblehead

Jagr Wins Bill Masterson Trophy In 2016

Some Of The Top Goals From Jagr’s Career (Top Two Are NUTS)

Making More History: Jagr Passes Brett Hull For Third All-Time With Goal 742

Jagr Becomes Just Third Player In NHL History To Score 750 Goals