Melania Trump Will Keep Michelle Obama’s White House Veggie Garden

February 14, 2017 1:49 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – Carrots to the left, squash and cucumbers to the right. The First Veggie Garden will continue to blossom.

First Lady Melania Trump said through a spokeswoman that she is committed to preserving and continuing White House gardens. She specifically mentioned former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “kitchen” garden.

The former first lady planted the garden in 2009 as the foundation for her signature initiative, “Let’s Move,” which she designed to help reduce childhood obesity through diet and exercise.

The garden produced hundreds of pounds of fruit and vegetables yearly. Some of it helped feed the Obama family and guests at White House events and supply neighborhood food kitchens.

Mrs. Obama referred to the garden last year as “my baby” and said she hoped future presidents would keep it going.

