Looking For Love? ‘Flirtologist’ Reveals The Keys To Romantic Success

LONDON (CBSMiami) — If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, a researcher in London knows just where to start. This self-described “flirtologist” says she’s helped many men and women become “Flirting Ninjas.”

Diane Ebden, 48, needs a confidence boost when it comes to dating, so she decided to hire a flirt coach.

“I’m single and I would like to meet somebody, and I think it’s quite hard these days,” Ebden said.

Social anthropologist Jean Smith has been tracking flirting and dating habits for almost two decades. She says anxiety and fear of rejection stop many people from finding love. So, she decided to take a cue from Cupid and started giving flirting lessons.

“The Flirting Tours are more about people getting out of their minds and the scenarios that they’ve made up.’You know, if I go talk to that person, they’re going to think I’m weird.’ All these things that we make up, and then, inevitably, stops us from going,” she explained.

Since she started, Smith estimates she has taught thousands over the years.

Smith guides nervous singles through everyday places, like art galleries, grocery stores, and busy streets.

On this tour, Smith had her flirt students ask a stranger for directions.

“What I’ve noticed is: people are trying to go around getting other people to make them feel special. In fact, the best flirts actually make other people feel special and then, they get it back that way,” Smith says.

She adds flirting doesn’t have to be difficult. Be open to meeting new people, not just those you are initially attracted to, and be “in the moment” while you’re talking to that person.