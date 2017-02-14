WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Chaii Bland – Miami Central

February 14, 2017 5:46 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chaii Bland, In The Huddle, Miami Central High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Chaii Bland
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-6
WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: If you have followed the Rockets over the past decade, you already know that this offense usually has one of these undersized playmakers who can stretch the field and cause defenses plenty of problems. Having been around this quality football talent, there is no question that his passion for the game carries over to field. Bland is a spark that makes the offense go – with his speed and ability to catch the ball and move the chains. While this program always has top-flight receivers who get plenty of attention, it’s a player like this that usually ends up doing more damage. Bland’s ability to get open and create positives is what will help this program get back in the state championship hunt in 2017. Colleges love a player that creates like this.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6113943/chaii-bland

