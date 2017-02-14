WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Race Ends In Fiery Crash On Collins Ave. In Miami Beach

February 14, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Hit-and-run, Marybel Rodriguez, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Several people are being questioned after a fiery crash on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Witnesses said a Ford Mustang convertible appeared to be racing another vehicle when it lost control around 30th Street and hit an SUV parked on the side of the road.

On impact, the SUV spun across the road and a fire erupted. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Sources told CBS4 that the Mustang was a rental car and the people inside were tourists from New York. They ran away after the crash.

Police are reportedly questioning several people in connection with the crash, including one person they suspect was in the Mustang. Police are also reportedly questioning a person they believe the driver of the Mustang was racing against.

