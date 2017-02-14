Exclusive: FMU President Confident Trump Will See Value In HBCUs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The president of Florida Memorial University is getting ready for a meeting with President Donald Trump. She’s also getting ready for some potential backlash.

Is Trump a potential best friend of historically black colleges and universities? That’s what just might be in the works.

For the 1,200 students and the president of FMU, that’s an intriguing prospect.

“I would like to think that any support be directed toward the historically black college and universities will be viewed as a smart investment,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

As for Trump supporting the black universities and colleges, the editor of the Historic Black College and University Digest had an interesting response.

“We may never see stranger bedfellows generate a more positive outcome for the nation’s history of race relations and minority progress,” said Jarrett Carter.

And how about dealing with Trump?

“I think in the political discourse, I think we can have differences of opinion. We can engage in intelligent dialogue and debate,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. “We are always open to a well thought out dialogue on the issues.”

Word from Washington is the president is working on an executive order supporting black universities and colleges. It’s something, according to critics, former President Barack Obama did not do.

Trump is set to meet with presidents of historically black colleges and universities on February 28th.

“I would like to believe that the president’s savvy, business savvy, and therefore recognizes an investment when he sees it,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.