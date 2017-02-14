Dems Demand Investigation Into Russia’s “Political Grip” On Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Democrats say they want an investigation into President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says Americans should know the “full extent” of what she calls “Russia’s financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security.”
At issue is whether Michael Flynn — who has now stepped down as national security adviser — broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Moscow before Trump’s inauguration.
President Donald Trump is instead focusing on what he calls the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington.
The tweet on Tuesday is Trump’s first public comment since his national security adviser resigned because of conversations he had with a Russian diplomat.
Trump asks whether the leaks will continue as he deals with North Korea. That country tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japan’s prime minister.
