Coral Gables Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Front Of UM

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police are investigating an officer-involved shooting right in front of the University of Miami campus on Tuesday night.

A portion of Ponce de Leon Boulevard was closed off to traffic Tuesday night as detectives gathered evidence.

Police said it all started at around 6:45 p.m. when an automatic license plate reader alerted police of a stolen Toyota Camry.

The Camry was heading south on US-1 when it jumped a median to try and evade police.

“Officers on the south end from the Coral Gables Police Department converged on this vehicle,” explained Coral Gables Police Department spokesperson Kelly Denham. “That’s when he took an evasive move, crossed over the grassy median between US-1 and Ponce, as they run parallel, and that’s when he headed straight for that officer who discharged his firearm.”

Police said the Camry continued to flee westbound on Ponce de Leon Boulevard where he struck two other vehicles, coming to final rest by the UM baseball field.

“The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, into the UM baseball field. Our officers gave pursuit on foot and apprehended him without incident,” Denham said.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

Officer Denham said the suspect was not struck by any bullets but he did suffer minor injuries from the crash.

The people in the other two vehicles also had some minor injuries.

An officer suffered a broken hand. He was treated at the hospital and released.