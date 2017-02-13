Woman Rescues Dog Thrown From Window Of SUV In Boca

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — It was a Boca Raton woman to the rescue after she witnessed a heartbreaking site.
Lisa Gabrielle, 23, said she was driving home when she noticed an SUV slow down and someone push an emaciated Dalmatian out of the passenger window.
As the SUV drove off, the dog began to chase after it.
Gabrielle stopped, ran after the dog and ended up taking it home with her.
On Sunday, Gabrielle took the dog to the Tri-County Animal Rescue. Suzi Goldsmith, the group’s co-founder and CEO, says the dog is “pathetically thin and malnourished.”
Goldsmith says the dog didn’t have a chip or a tag on his beige collar. She believes he’s about a year old and has had some training because he knows how to sit. She reported the incident to Boca Raton police.
