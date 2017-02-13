Uber Driver, Passenger Shot At During Ride

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An Uber driver and their passenger are shaken up after the car they were in was shot up in Miami.
Around 7 a.m., the driver had reportedly just picked up the passenger when someone started shooting at the car near NW 5th Avenue and 54th Street.
One of the bullets shattered the rear window of the car.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.
The driver was able to drive away a few blocks and call 911 for help.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.