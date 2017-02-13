“Move On, That’s It For Me”: Accused Airport Gunman To Doctors After Mass Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Weeks after the arrest of the man accused of opening fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, he was having fits of crying and laughter, records say.

Broward County Jail records released Friday give a glimpse into Esteban Santiago’s life in custody after the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL), according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“Move on, that’s it for me,” he reportedly told staff after he was found crying while using a phone in jail two weeks after his arrest.

His time in the Broward jail was mostly spent in solitary confinement, on suicide watch, and under constant observation.

As the families of the victims recuperated after the attack, Santiago was mostly laying in his jail bunk sleeping or staring. His meals were brought to his cell and sometimes he refused to eat or shower.

On one occasion, he was seen doing push-ups and shadow boxing with himself.

The Sunday after the Friday, January 6th shooting, he appeared “to be laughing for no reason” while in his bed, records stated.

Days later, on January 10th, Santiago was handcuffed after a problem during his “wellness check.” Records say they did it for “his safety and the safety of Armor medical staff.”

The records cover his stay from January 7th to January 23rd. Santiago was transferred on January 30th to the Federal Detention Center in Miami after pleading not guilty to charges related to the deadly mass shooting.

At times, records show the nurses gave medicine to Santiago but after he was moved to Miami, he refused to take prescribed medicine.

Deputies say, Santiago, 26, pulled a gun out and began shooting at travelers in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

Five people died in the shooting and six other people were injured. The shooting also left thousands of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

He is facing charges of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused death or serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Santiago, as of now, is not facing any terrorism charges despite telling investigators he had visited chat rooms linked to Islamic State terrorists but there is speculation over whether that is true.

Santiago’s charges carry a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, if convicted.