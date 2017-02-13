Miami-Dade Courts Want You To Learn The Legal System

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County’s court system is launching a podcast series they want the community to listen to.
Why?
The video podcast called “Community Connect Online” is meant to help the public better understand how to navigate the courts and what they should expect when they go there.
“Many times individuals experience anxiety when coming to court, not only because of the particular legal issue they may be dealing with, but also because the courts may be unfamiliar territory for them,” said Judge Bertila Soto, Chief Judge of Eleventh Judicial Circuit. “Our goal with the podcasts is to demystify the court process and thus make the courts more accessible to the public.”
Each podcast, posted on the court’s website every month, will be explained in ‘layman-friendly’ language by a Miami-Dade Courts judge and each segment will be about a different division in the court system.
The first video is already out and covers the topic of driving legal – a program that helps drivers reinstate their suspended licenses. Click here to view it.