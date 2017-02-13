WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Miami Beach Police: Stockpile Of Weapons Found In Home Of Man Who Threatened Officers

February 13, 2017 10:08 PM By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said they found an stockpile of guns and ammunition in the apartment of man who threatened officers and city workers.

Miami Beach cops were glad to take Ricky Weinberger off the streets.

“There were over 16 firearms and 45 to 4,600 rounds of ammunition found in a very small apartment,” a state prosecutor announced in court Monday.

Miami Beach police said they found these guns in an apartment occupied by Ricky Weinberger. (Source: Miami Beach Police)

Police released a photo of the arsenal, which was a mix of assault rifles and handguns.

But what got Weinberger into big trouble was threatening Miami Beach city workers and police officers.

On December 28, 2016, a Miami-Dade judge Weinberger that he was not to have any contact with any Miami Beach police officers. The injunction included social media, email and text messages.

Yet Weinberger reportedly continued to harass officers with violent and vile threats on the phone to the police station, on social media and on a law enforcement website.

In court Monday, Weinberger refused to answer any questions.

“I need to speak to my attorney before anything happens. I have not met him yet, you are violating my rights, you are violating my rights, you are violating my rights!” he said.

Judge Mindy Glazer followed up by asking, “Do you have any money or property to pay for an attorney?”

“I’d like to speak to my attorney before I answer any questions,” he replied.

And though Glazer said he could answer that one question, Weinberger insisted he wasn’t going to answer any questions.

When beach cops took Weinberger down, he threatened to kill them. Those threats led Glazer to recommend Weinberger undergo a psychological evaluation.

