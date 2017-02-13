In The Recruiting Huddle: Ramsey Baty – Archbishop McCarthy

February 13, 2017 12:03 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Archbishop McCarthy High School, In The Huddle, Ramsey Baty, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Ramsey Baty
POSITION: TE/LS
SCHOOL: SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Yet another prospect that has flown under the radar for the past two years, but now as he heads toward his final season, here is someone who will start getting plenty of looks. The son of a former Miami Dolphins’ and New England Patriots’ standout – Baty’s ability to block, get upfield and make catches is what will give him a chance for college coaches to appreciate what he brings to the game. In addition to playing tight end, he is also a top long snapper – as well as playing outside linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. He has plenty of athletic ability and passion for the game. Baty also follows in the footsteps of his family, who all got it done in the classroom. One of the recruits that college coaches need to continue to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8082380/ramsey-baty

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Ramsey Baty – Archbishop McCarthy

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia