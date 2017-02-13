In The Recruiting Huddle: Ramsey Baty – Archbishop McCarthy

PLAYER: Ramsey Baty

POSITION: TE/LS

SCHOOL: SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Yet another prospect that has flown under the radar for the past two years, but now as he heads toward his final season, here is someone who will start getting plenty of looks. The son of a former Miami Dolphins’ and New England Patriots’ standout – Baty’s ability to block, get upfield and make catches is what will give him a chance for college coaches to appreciate what he brings to the game. In addition to playing tight end, he is also a top long snapper – as well as playing outside linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. He has plenty of athletic ability and passion for the game. Baty also follows in the footsteps of his family, who all got it done in the classroom. One of the recruits that college coaches need to continue to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8082380/ramsey-baty