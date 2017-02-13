In The Recruiting Huddle: Arthur Brathwaite – Miami Central

February 13, 2017 11:55 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Arthur Brathwaite
POSITION: S/LB
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: After watching him for the first time two years ago, there was really never any doubt. Brathwaite is a defensive standout for a state championship team at Flanagan. His quickness, ability to read plays and make tackles automatically had everyone looking in his direction. Now, as he heads toward his final season at the high school level, this gifted young man, who has been around stellar defensive units since he started playing in high school, makes a move to a program that also knows a thing or two about defense and winning. The 2017 season will be fun for this young man who will simply add to the growing talent list this program has. Brathwaite is indeed one of those football prospects who is always around the ball.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6564539/arthur-brathwaite

