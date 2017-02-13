Broward Exploring “Downtown West” Development

February 13, 2017 9:10 AM
BB&T Center, Broward, Downtown, Sunrise

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) — Broward County is moving forward with plans to make nearly 150 undeveloped acres on the edge of the Everglades a new shopping and entertainment hub.

The county hired The Urban Land Institute, nonprofit real estate consultant group, to come up with a development plan for the 143 acres around the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The consultants say visitors leave the arena after shows or Florida Panthers hockey games because there’s nothing there to capture them.

They suggest the land be developed in a “Downtown West,” with a potential mix of housing, a hotel, office space, retail, and a casino.

