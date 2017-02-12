Residents On Edge After Swastika Is Spray-Painted On Boca Raton Car

February 12, 2017 11:02 PM By Tiani Jones
Filed Under: Boca Raton, Hate Crime

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hateful message spray-painted on a car parked outside a home in Boca Raton.

It’s got members of the Jewish community on edge.

“This is what he’s going to be inheriting, to clean the swastika,” said community activist Yona Lunger.

The car’s owner is a Jewish teenager away at school in Israel. While he may not be the intended target, residents feel the mostly Jewish neighborhood in Boca more than likely was.

“This is a symbol of hate, you know? Nothing more to say,” said Eli, a neighbor.

Neighbors believe it happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It was discovered by a woman out for an early morning walk and police were immediately notified.

From 7:00 a.m. until late Sunday night, the car attracted a crowd. It also created a renewed awareness of a neighborhood watch.

“Vigilance. You see something, you say something. You watch your kids, you watch your neighbors, you watch strangers and obviously hope that nothing like this ever happens again,” Eli added.

Besides stepping up a neighborhood watch, some homeowners say they plan on installing cameras on their homes so if this happens again they will have evidence.

More from Tiani Jones
