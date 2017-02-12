Accidental Shooting In Coconut Creek Lands Man In Jail

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – It was a strange story that began at a Coconut Creek Dunkin Donuts off North State Road 7.

A woman was shot Saturday morning, but there appeared to be no motive.

It wasn’t a robbery and she didn’t know the man who ran off after the shooting.

The 55-year-old woman who was hit by the bullet was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

As police gathered information and evidence early this morning, they would come across a surveillance photo.

Their investigation would also find that this was nothing more than an accident.

Police believe 38-year-old Randy Barroso, who has a concealed carry permit, dropped his gun and it went off.

Here’s the problem; he left the Dunkin Donuts instead of waiting for police.

He would later show up to the Coconut Creek Police Department, with an attorney, and turn himself in.

Please say Barroso has no criminal record and is cooperating with the investigation.

Saturday night he was arrested for Culpable Negligence and booked into Broward County Jail.

Bond was set for Barroso at $500.