Your Next iPhone Could Cost More Than $1K

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Major iPhone upgrades are in the works at Apple and it might mean a hefty price to pay for consumers.
The new tenth-anniversary iPhone 8 will reportedly have wireless charging and a bigger screen.
Those great add-ins may mean a heftier price for the next generation of the phone, according to KGI Securities.
How much?
Think along the lines of more than $1,000.
According to KGI, if this is the case, you can blame it on the wireless charging elements inside the new phones. It reportedly creates a lot of heat meaning some components needed to be changed for more expensive ones.