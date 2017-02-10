Your Next iPhone Could Cost More Than $1K

February 10, 2017 2:41 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Major iPhone upgrades are in the works at Apple and it might mean a hefty price to pay for consumers.

The new tenth-anniversary iPhone 8 will reportedly have wireless charging and a bigger screen.

Those great add-ins may mean a heftier price for the next generation of the phone, according to KGI Securities.

How much?

Think along the lines of more than $1,000.

According to KGI, if this is the case, you can blame it on the wireless charging elements inside the new phones.  It reportedly creates a lot of heat meaning some components needed to be changed for more expensive ones.

