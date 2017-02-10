Obamacare Opponent Confirmed As Health Secretary

February 10, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Health, Politics, Senate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Voting along party lines, the U.S. Senate confirmed Obamacare opponent Tom Price as Health and Human Services Secretary overnight.

Price is a seven-term house member from Georgia. He has proposed repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with tax credits and health savings accounts. Republicans still have no provided a replacement plan if Obamacare is repealed. Price has also supported ending federal payments to Planned Parenthood.

Price’s confirmation comes with a week of contention in the Senate, as Democrats held all night talk-a-thons to protest the nominations of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia