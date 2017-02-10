Obamacare Opponent Confirmed As Health Secretary

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Voting along party lines, the U.S. Senate confirmed Obamacare opponent Tom Price as Health and Human Services Secretary overnight.
Price is a seven-term house member from Georgia. He has proposed repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with tax credits and health savings accounts. Republicans still have no provided a replacement plan if Obamacare is repealed. Price has also supported ending federal payments to Planned Parenthood.
Price’s confirmation comes with a week of contention in the Senate, as Democrats held all night talk-a-thons to protest the nominations of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.