Camillus House Homeless Shelter To Shutdown Shower, Hot Meal Program In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A program that has given hundreds of homeless people in Miami access to showers and a hot meal is shutting down.

Starting Friday, Camillus House, one of the city’s largest homeless shelters, will start scaling down their “day center” program, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

The program will now be limited to the first 110 men and 40 women who show up at the Allapattah campus just off NW 7th Avenue.

It doesn’t end there.

Starting July 1st, Miami-Dade County’s Homeless Trust is expected to stop financial support due to recent federal funding cuts meaning the program will cease.

The day center normally serves about 340 non-residents of the shelter each day, according to Chief Operating Officer of Camillus’ House Eddie Gloria.

Amid the cuts, Camillus House had said they tried to find a private sponsor for the program which costs about a $1 million but they were unsuccessful.

The program has filled an important need in Miami which has about 600 people living on the streets.

It’s also something that is important for business owners and residents who are worried that ending the program will mean an increase in the amount of homeless people on the streets during the day.

The looming closure seems like it may reignite tensions between the Homeless Trust and downtown boosters. Both sides have clashed before over how money is spent in the area.

Residents of downtown Miami said they planned to attend the Homeless Trust’s Friday meeting to urge the organization to re-fund the program.

Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book says that’s not likely after recent cuts in federal funding. He said he told providers about six months ago they had a year to find new sources of funding.