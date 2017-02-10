Best Of Music To Be Honored Sunday At GRAMMY Awards On CBS

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards are just days away on CBS. It’ll be a night of celebrating what’s new in music and celebrating those who have made music great through the years. Ken Erlich has produced the live broadcast for almost four decades and told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo he’s still excited year after year.

“I look forward to this year because music changes year to year, so the show stays fresh because we reflect what’s happening in music and occasionally we try and take a lead on what’s going on.”

Music’s biggest night is also welcoming a new host after five years; CBS’ Late Night star James Corden.

“Well, we love him. He’s got such energy and enthusiasm and he’s got such a love for music,” said Erlich. “He’s full of ideas. He’s got great relationships. What’s great is that all of the artists have done his show or carpool karaoke or both so there is already a rapor established.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier will host the red carpet special Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be showing off all the wild fashions but he says he’ll be looking out for one artist in particular.

“I mean, what is Beyonce gonna wear? She’s pregnant with twins, let’s remember that,” said Frazier. “Listen the red carpet will light up when she hits the carpet because outside of those pictures, we haven’t seen Beyonce.”

Beyonce is leading the pack when it comes to nominations with nine.

The show will also honor those we’ve lost in music including George Michael and Prince.

“I can’t wait to see the Prince tribute, he was a GRAMMY favorite. We remember Prince walking out on that stage to present awards and what it meant and how we cherished him and George Michael, it was a shock when he passed and now we will get to pay tribute to him.”

Expect some big surprises this year. Six artists will perform who have not been announced and the music world may also address the current political climate because artists are not afraid to speak their minds when they have an audience.