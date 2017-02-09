Taste Of The Town: ‘Seasons 52’ Offers Up Seasonal Dishes & Cocktail With Edible Flower

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s always something new going on at Seasons 52, even though the popular Coral Gables eatery first opened its doors six years ago.

“The ’52’ [in the name] reflects that there are 52 weeks in the year, ‘seasons’ because we are a seasonally inspired menu, so we do change the menu and then, on a weekly basis, we tinker with it,” said Managing Partner Fernando Orms.

Now in February, the restaurant is in what they call the Winter menu.

“What you will find throughout the menu woven are some of Winter offerings such as brussel sprouts, cranberries, golden beats, and the Bosc pears,” Orms said.

The large space with full bar and seats for 350 guests has a rustic yet Frank Lloyd Wright type feel with the steel ceilings, opened for lunch and dinner. The bar is always busy serving creative cocktails like one called the Botanical Buzz. It’s made with organic vodka and honey and served with a flower you are encouraged to eat.

“Ok, so I’m eating the flower which is really weird. What do I do now, drink,” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo while chewing the bitter flower.

“Yes,” said Orms. “Drink it.”

“It’s really interesting and now I get it, they go together and that’s the buzz…the Botanical Buzz,” said Petrillo while laughing.

Back in the kitchen, Sous Chef Esteban Diaz prepared Petrillo’s blackened steak flatbread and the spinach and Bosc pear salad, which is part of the pre-Valentines Day menu starting this weekend.

“We have a special that runs Sunday, February 12th and Monday the 14th where we have a 4-course dinner, starts off with champagne toasts. You get salad, entrée, mini desserts and all of that is $60 per couple,” Orms explained.

The grilled Bosc Pear Salad with spinach and gorgonzola cheese is on that menu.

“It’s like a dessert salad. The pear is super smooth and fresh and has that grill on it. The spinach is really fresh and the way the chef massaged that dressing into it is perfect,” Petrillo said.

Next up, the blackened steak and blue cheese flatbread with cremini mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions.

“It’s super delicate and light but it has a lot of punch too because the steak on top has tons of flavor and there’s also a sweetness in it,” she said.

A super tender and delicious Chilean Seabass is a light and satisfying entrée and then the indulgence – mini desserts such as key lime, chocolate chip, peanut butter and smores!

Seasons 52 is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Click here for more information.

