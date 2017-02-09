WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Phelps Wins Arbitration Hearing, Will Make $4.6 Million From Marlins

February 9, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB

ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the Miami Marlins most consistent pitchers got his first win of the season Thursday, five days before he’ll have to report for Spring Training.

David Phelps won his arbitration case against the Miami Marlins and will have a $4.6 million salary this season.

Arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin made the decision Thursday, a day after hearing arguments. The team had offered $4.325 million.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Phelps was 7-6 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in five starts and 59 relief appearances for the Marlins last season, striking out 114 in 68 2/3 innings while walking 38. He earned $2.5 million.

Teams and players have split six decisions this year.

Oakland outfielder Khris Davis ($5 million) and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores ($2.2 million) also won, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller ($4.7 million), Boston pitcher Fernando Abad ($2 million) and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph ($700,000) lost.

