Mural Connects Life In The Keys

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A large-scale mosaic mural featuring art by almost 400 Florida Keys resident artists is touring the island chain to celebrate the connection between the community and local cultural initiatives.
The gigantic Connections Project mural, spearheaded by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, is currently on exhibit at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center in Key Largo.
Titled “A Mosaic of the Keys,” will be on display there through February 22nd when it will hit the road for five other locations throughout the Keys.
The mural is made up of individual canvases measuring 6 inches square that were provided to local artists and creative residents. The completed canvases feature art in mediums including painting, photography, mixed media and quilting.
Among canvases are those with political themes including an illustration of President Donald Trump as a Key West rooster complete with Trump’s signature hair.
After it leaves Key Largo, the mural will be on display February 24th through March 8th at Ocean Sotheby’s Gallery in Islamorada, March 10-22 at Shady Palm Gallery in Marathon, March 24 through April 5 at Big Pine’s Artists in Paradise Gallery, April 6-17 at Royal Furniture in Key West and April 18 through May 12 at the Gato Building in Key West.
The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.