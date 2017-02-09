House Panel Approves Ridesharing Proposal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A controversial proposal that would set statewide regulations for ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft has gotten its first green light.
On Wednesday, the House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee voted 14-1 to support the measure which would create statewide rules for “transportation network companies” and set insurance and background-check requirements for drivers.
Rep. Barbara Watson, from Miami Gardens, was the sole opposition vote.
Watson expressed concerns about issues such as a need for caps against price-gouging during emergencies and a need for “parity” between the app-based providers and local taxicab companies.
The House in the past has supported such legislation, which has drawn opposition from taxicab companies that typically face local regulations.
The test for the measure remains the Senate, where such proposals have died in the past. But there are 20 new senators this year, with many of them former House members who have previously supported rideshare legislation.
A similar bill has been filed in the Senate by St. Petersburg Republican Jeff Brandes. The annual legislative session starts March 7th.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.