Free Deli Slices Still Available At South Florida Publix Stores

February 9, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Deli, Publix

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians can breathe a sigh of relief while enjoying their free slice of deli meat at the Publix counter. The report earlier this week that claimed the popular supermarket was nixing its longtime deli tradition, doesn’t affect South Florida, it only affects its Lakeland division.

There are more than 200 stores in the Lakeland division, which is east of Tampa, but customers there aren’t going away empty handed.

“We are piloting a program where we offer the customer a free sample of the cheese of the week,” explained Maria Brous, Director of Miami and Community Relations for Publix. “Customers can still receive a free slice of deli if they ask.”

Brous said “South Florida should see no changes. The first slice of whatever the customer is ordering in the deli will still be given.”

As always, Brous added, “Customers can always ask for a sample of any item we have. That’s our policy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia