Worker Killed When Metromover Car Hit Construction Equipment

February 8, 2017 5:21 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction worker was killed early Wednesday morning when a Metromover car collided with a piece of construction equipment.

The accident happened near NW 1st Avenue and 5th Street just before 1 a.m.

Two workers were on a boom lift at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. station when it was hit by a Metromover car.

Both workers, said to be in their mid to upper 30s, were thrown from the lift, one was able to grab onto a ledge, the other plummeted to the ground. He was helped down by fellow workers.

Both workers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where one died, the other was listed as stable.

“Metromover will not be running Inner Loop on Wed. morning. A free bus shuttle will be provided between Gov. Center & Miami Ave. Omni & Brickell Loops will run as per usual,” according to Miami-Dade Transit.

The Metromover train was on a maintenance run at the time of the accident, no passengers were onboard.

