Supreme Court Nominee Calls Trump’s Attacks On Judges ‘Disheartening’

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia’s death was highly critical of the president’s recent attacks on the judiciary.
CBS News’ Margaret Brennan confirmed Neil Gorush discussed the president’s sustained attacks on the federal court system in his meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).
A source on the team said Gorsuch called the president’s commentary “disheartening and abhorrent.”
In an address to sheriffs and police chiefs, the president, after talking about his travel ban, said of U.S. courts, “They are interpreting things differently than probably 100 percent of people in this room. I never want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased.”
But he added, “courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right.”