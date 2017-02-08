Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Moonlighting As Prostitute Tried Killing Elderly Woman He Stole From

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – A Sarasota County deputy is under arrest, accused of quite the variety of crimes.
Investigators accuse Deputy Frankie Bybee first of selling an 83-year-old woman’s dog on Craigslist and then using her debit card at multiple ATM’s.
An internal affairs report also states another woman paid Bybee more than $100,000 over several years for sex.
Detectives say the married father of three eventually tried to kill the 83-year-old.
“Our investigation revealed that Bybee attempted to kill the victim and make it appear to be a suicide,” Sheriff Tom Knight said.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office previously investigated Bybee five times and suspended him on multiple occasions.