In The Recruiting Huddle: Dovran Ellington – Dr. Krop

PLAYER: Dovran Ellington

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Miami Dr. Krop

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: One of the most overlooked prospects in the class, here is a talent that has the chance to be very special – as he continues to grow and defines what position he will play at the next level. Having been watching his maturity for the past two years, there is no doubt that when Ellington puts on more weight and gets bigger, he is really going to make a major difference. He is a very athletic, long and quick player who has already proven what he can do – as colleges started to watch and take notice. The offseason will be vital as he continues to get bigger and attract the attention he deserves. Ellington is truly one of those up-and-coming prospects that will have the chance to make a difference. More coaches and recruiting services need to see players like this – because they are the ones who end up being the real finds.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6495883/dovran-ellington