Helin On Dion Waiters: “He Has Certainly Turned Some Heads”

Blogger-In-Chief of ProBasketballTalk, Kurt Helin joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Miami Heat’s winning streak and what it means in the big picture. They also discuss what Miami should do at the trade deadline and other NBA headlines.
On why the Heat are succeeding- “They’re doing it on both ends. The offense is coming around and finding ways to score points. And they’re doing it without [Justise] Winslow and [Josh] Richardson.”
On the big picture for the Heat- “It’s a nice distraction but I don’t think it changes the overall art of what they’re trying to do.”
On who gains the most out of the streak- “Dion Waiters. He has certainly turned some heads.”
