Helin On Dion Waiters: “He Has Certainly Turned Some Heads”

February 8, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Interviews-wqam

Blogger-In-Chief of ProBasketballTalk, Kurt Helin joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Miami Heat’s winning streak and what it means in the big picture. They also discuss what Miami should do at the trade deadline and other NBA headlines.

On why the Heat are succeeding- “They’re doing it on both ends. The offense is coming around and finding ways to score points. And they’re doing it without [Justise] Winslow and [Josh] Richardson.”

On the big picture for the Heat- “It’s a nice distraction but I don’t think it changes the overall art of what they’re trying to do.”

On who gains the most out of the streak- “Dion Waiters. He has certainly turned some heads.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Hochman, Crowder, and Krantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia