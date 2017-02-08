CBS Host Charlie Rose To Undergo Heart Surgery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Best wishes and thoughts go out to CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose and his family. Rose announced Wednesday morning, via a letter, that he was about to undergo heart surgery.
“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.
To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.
So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks.”
Rose wrote that he looks forward to being back on the air in March. Until then, he’s leaving viewers in good hands with “Norah and Gayle (who are) backed by the best morning team anywhere.”