Arrest Made In Death Of Boynton Beach Liquor Store Clerk

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach man has been charged in the death of a Boynton Beach liquor store clerk late last year.
Ali Arezoumandifar, 79, was shot and killed during a robbery at a liquor market on November 22, 2015. He had planned to officially retire after his shift that same night. A customer discovered his body. Arriving officers found a shell casing on the floor and about $400 missing from the register.
A year later, after having followed up on leads and interviewing witnesses, police identified several suspects or persons of interest in the case.
One of those was 27-year-old Eric Colbert.
They found Colbert in Broward’s jail where he was being held on an unrelated charge.
During questioning, Colbert admitted to picking the store to rob because he used to live nearby and knew that the area was quiet and usually only one person worked in the store, according to his arrest report.
Colbert reportedly said that he was armed with a gun when he entered the store with another person and fired it during the robbery, intentionally missing Arezoumandifar, to get him to hurry up.
According to his arrest report, Colbert said he and his partner were leaving the store after they had taken the money when the other man turned and shot Arezoumandifar.
After the robbery, Colbert allegedly admitted that got a part of the take and spent it.
He’s been charged with charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery.