Winderman On Heat: “They’re Basically The New England’s Of The NBA”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s ongoing winning streak. Ira and O discuss trade deadline situations and how great Coach Erik Spoelstra has been with this squad.
On the Heat winning streak- “They’re basically the New England’s of the NBA.”
“There’s still unanswered questions, just not at the moment.”
“They’re the best 3 point shooting team in the league during this streak.”
“What’s the ultimate upside? It’s still .500.”
On Dwyane Wade returning to Miami- “He’d have to come back in a supporting role.”
