Winderman On Heat: "They're Basically The New England's Of The NBA"

February 7, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Miami Heat, NBA

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s ongoing winning streak. Ira and O discuss trade deadline situations and how great Coach Erik Spoelstra has been with this squad.

On the Heat winning streak- “They’re basically the New England’s of the NBA.”

“There’s still unanswered questions, just not at the moment.”

“They’re the best 3 point shooting team in the league during this streak.”

“What’s the ultimate upside? It’s still .500.”

On Dwyane Wade returning to Miami- “He’d have to come back in a supporting role.”

