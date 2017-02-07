Trump’s Controversial Education Secy. Pick Up For Final Vote

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Senate Democrats launched an all-night marathon session in hopes of derailing President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of education – Betsy DeVos.
All this a day before their controversial vote on the matter set for noon Tuesday.
Senate Democrats began their 24-hour protest against DeVos in a last-ditch effort to block her confirmation.
“I oppose the nomination,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).
“We are one vote away from changing where we are on this nomination,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).
A Democratic Senator and two Republicans have already vowed to vote no Tuesday.
Protests against the 59-year-old billionaire have popped up across the country from teacher unions and other liberal groups over DeVos’ support of charter schools and school vouchers – many citing her lack of experience but some Republicans argue Devos will shake things up.
“She brings with her a fresh set of eyes,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).
Republicans also hope to confirm other cabinet nominees this week including Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Georgia Rep. Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services and financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary.