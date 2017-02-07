South Beach Burger & Beer Joint Loses Franchise After Gay Bar Opens Upstairs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami restaurant lost its franchise license after a gay bar opened on the floor above.
The restaurant in question, Burger & Beer Joint, revoked the rights for the South Beach eatery to use its name, menu and concept, according to the Miami Herald.
The location was the first Burger & Beer Joint in the nation for the company that is based in Boca Raton.
This happened three months after The Mix bar and lounge opened above the restaurant.
In a letter sent to the restaurant owners from Burger & Beer Joint, the franchise stats that the new club “could have a substantial negative impact” on their reputation.
Currently the restaurant is operating without a name or concept, and the owners are livid and feel discriminated against, according to the Herald.
The ownership group, which consists of three partners, also lost franchise agreements with Burger & Beer Joint at two other locations, one a Dolphin Mall and one at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.
The national company, B&B Franchise Group, says the ownership group was serving items off the menu in West Palm Beach and that they did not go through the proper process of transferring ownership for the Dolphin Mall location.
As for South Beach, B&B Franchise says opening the gay bar “was not something that would have been approved,” according to B&B’s attorney Charles Forlidas.
However, the longtime South Beach club promoter, Tony Ferro, who opened The Mix claims that not only did B&B Franchise know about the bar opening, but that it was approved.